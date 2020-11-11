UrduPoint.com
Bahraini Prime Minister Passes Away In US Hospital

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Wed 11th November 2020 | 01:45 PM

Bahraini Prime Minister passes away in US hospital

MANAMA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Nov, 2020) Prince Khalifa bin Salman Al Khalifa, the Prime Minister of Bahrain, passed away Wednesday morning at the Mayo Clinic in the US, reported the Bahraini news Agency, BNA.

The burial ceremony will take place after his body is repatriated and will be limited to a few relatives, the agency added.

A week of mourning have been announced in the country during which flags will be flown at half-mast.

Government ministries and departments will be closed for three days starting Thursday, BNA said.

More Stories From Middle East

