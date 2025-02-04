Open Menu

Bahrain's Minister Of Information, Chairman Of National Media Office Discuss Strengthening Media Cooperation

Faizan Hashmi Published February 04, 2025 | 11:30 PM

MANAMA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 04th Feb, 2025) Bahrain’s Minister of Information Dr. Ramzan bin Abdullah Al Noaimi, received today at the Ministry’s HQ, Abdulla bin Mohammed bin Butti Al Hamed, Chairman of the National Media Office, on the occasion of his visit to the Kingdom.

At the beginning of the meeting, the Bahraini Minister welcomed the NMO Chairman, praising the deep-rooted, longstanding fraternal relations between the UAE and Bahrain, which, he said, continue to grow and develop in various fields, thanks to the support of the wise leadership in both countries.

He affirmed Bahrain's commitment to strengthening media cooperation and coordination with the UAE to contribute to the development of both nations and achieve further joint successes.

For his part, Abdulla Al Hamed expressed his appreciation for the strong, privileged relations between the two countries, across all fronts, particularly in the media sector.

He emphasised the commitment to enhancing cooperation, exchanging expertise, and expanding collaboration in the media field to serve shared visions.

On the sidelines of the visit, Al Hamed, accompanied by the Bahraini Minister of Information and several ministry officials, toured a special photo exhibition organised to commemorate the visit. He also visited the main news studio at the Ministry of Information complex, where he viewed a presentation highlighting the rich history of the brotherly relations between Bahrain and the UAE.

The NMO Chairman expressed his gratitude for the warm welcome and hospitality he received during the visit. He also commended the high standard of Bahraini media and the remarkable transformation in the country's media landscape, reflecting Bahrain's comprehensive development and continuous achievements in various fields. He wished Bahrain further success and prosperity.

