‘Bahwan’ Wins Polish Stage Of UAE President's Cup World Series For Purebred Arabian Horses

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 03, 2023 | 08:15 PM

WARSAW, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 03rd Jul, 2023) The fifth stage of the 30th edition of the UAE President's Cup World Series for Purebred Arabian Horses, held in Poland at the Służewiec Racecourse in Warsaw on Sunday, witnessed a remarkable Emirati victory in the European Arabian Derby, with “Bahwan” claiming first place.

The UAE President's Cup World Series for Purebred Arabian Horses has achieved global status, especially as it is supported by His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court, and his support for programmes that promote the care and breeding of Arabian horses worldwide.

Bahwan, owned by Emirati Mansour Ali Al Shamsi, continued its strong performances in Polish races and emerged victorious in the 2-kilometre race for four-year-old ponies with a record of 2:12,51 minutes, making it its third consecutive win.

