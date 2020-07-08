UrduPoint.com
Bain Al Jisrain-Al Maqtaa Renamed Rabdan, And Ras Ghurab Island To Al Alya

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Wed 08th July 2020 | 10:15 PM

Bain Al Jisrain-Al Maqtaa renamed Rabdan, and Ras Ghurab Island to Al Alya

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 08th Jul, 2020) Under the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces and the follow-up of H.H. Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of Abu Dhabi Executive Council, the Department of Municipalities and Transport, DMT, represented by Abu Dhabi City Municipality, has announced that the district of Bain Al Jisrain - Al Maqtaa in Abu Dhabi, will now be known as Rabdan.

This is the name of a purebred horse that President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan owns.

One of the most famous Arabian horses, Rabdan is considered part of the UAE’s rich heritage and Sheikh Zayed bin Khalifa Al Nahyan, the Ruler of Abu Dhabi between 1855-1909 was known to have owned the breed.

"Today, the UAE continues to ensure the lineage remains a key part of the UAE’s heritage," DMT said. It also announced that Ras Ghurab Island in Abu Dhabi will now be called Al Alya, which symbolises something of a high status or standing.

Abu Dhabi City Municipality called on all institutions, entities and relevant authorities to adopt the new Names Rabdan and Al Alya and replace all signs with their new names.

Rabdan refers to a greyish colour as many of the horses are a dusty black colour. Al Alya means the high status or standing of a person in society, it can also means the highest point of a spear or sword and refer to someone who is honourable.

