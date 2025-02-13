Bain & Company, WGS launch AI-enabled sustainability readiness tool to accelerate organisational progress

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th Feb, 2025) Bain & Company, in collaboration with the World Governments Summit (WGS), has launched the Sustainability Readiness Tool, an innovative AI-powered solution designed to help organisations assess and enhance their sustainability preparedness.

The tool builds on insights from Bain’s research, including last year’s LEAD report, which examined how businesses in the middle East and North Africa (MENA) region are integrating sustainability into their operations.

According to Bain’s research, nearly 70 percent of organisations in MENA report incorporating sustainability into their business models. However, only 3% are on track to achieve their sustainability goals. This gap underscores the urgent need for actionable insights and strategic interventions, which the new tool aims to provide.

“The Sustainability Readiness Tool provides organisations with a structured approach to assess their sustainability readiness and align with global best practices. And as global sustainability challenges intensify, it is crucial for organisations to take decisive action," said Samer Bohsali, Senior Partner and EMEA Leader of the Public Sector practice at Bain & Company.

The Sustainability Readiness Tool is built upon Bain’s extensive research into what differentiates leading organisations in sustainability. Through its LEAD Framework, Bain has identified four key aspects that set sustainability leaders apart:

• Link sustainability ambitions to corporate strategies: Sustainability becomes a core part of the business strategy and is managed in tandem with other corporate targets.

• Engage cross-functional teams: They remove boundaries and build organisation-wide ownership for sustainable outcomes. They also develop skills and organisational structures to support sustainability.

• Activate achievable sustainability missions: Ideation is bi-directional, so sustainability missions are co-developed and then verified through bottom-up assessments.

• Drive innovation and rapidly scale sustainable business solutions: Leaders establish agile systems to accelerate, test, and scale sustainability solutions.

“The launch of The Sustainability Readiness Tool represents a significant step forward in helping businesses navigate the complexities of sustainability transformation. Many organisations recognise the importance of sustainability, but few have a clear roadmap to achieve their goals. The tool provides the necessary insights and benchmarking to bridge this gap", said Wissam Yassine, Partner and leader in the Sustainability practice at Bain & Company Middle East.

The AI-powered assessment tool, comprising 27 questions, helps organisations gauge their sustainability readiness. Users receive a benchmarking analysis, allowing comparison against industry leaders. Following that, the tool generates a detailed report with actionable recommendations to enhance sustainability integration across business operations.

One of the key features of the Sustainability Readiness Tool is its ability to provide organisations with a strategic benchmarking framework against industry leaders that are setting the standard for sustainability.

The tool goes beyond simple comparisons by offering deep insights into best practices, innovation drivers, and emerging sustainability trends within top-performing companies such as Emirates NBD, Fakhruddin Holdings, FAB, SAB, Bain & Company, Acwa Power, Taqa, E& and EGA.

Analyzing how these organisations integrate sustainability into their core business models, supply chains, and operational strategies allows companies to identify key gaps in their own approaches and prioritise high-impact initiatives. This analysis also enables the development of targeted strategies aligned with global sustainability benchmarks and regulatory expectations.

Furthermore, companies can enhance their competitive positioning by adopting proven best practices and innovations that drive long-term value. Finally, leveraging data-driven insights helps build stakeholder confidence, improve ESG ratings, and attract sustainability-conscious investors.

This benchmarking functionality serves as a powerful decision-making tool, enabling businesses to transform sustainability from a compliance-driven obligation into a strategic growth enabler.

As sustainability continues to be a top priority for governments and businesses worldwide, the Sustainability Readiness Tool provides a practical solution for organisations seeking to move from intent to impact. By leveraging AI-driven insights and Bain’s strategic expertise, companies can accelerate their sustainability journey and align more effectively with global sustainability goals.

The Sustainability Readiness Tool is now available for organisations looking to assess and advance their sustainability strategies. For more information, visit (link) or contact [email protected].