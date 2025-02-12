Bain & Company, WGS Launch Sustainability Readiness Platform
Faizan Hashmi Published February 12, 2025 | 10:00 PM
DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Feb, 2025) Bain & Company has launched the Sustainability Readiness Platform in partnership with the World Government Summit to help businesses assess their ability to achieve sustainability and accelerate their commitment through artificial intelligence.
Wissam Yassine, Partner at Bain & Company and Head of the firm’s Sustainability Makers Programme in the middle East and North Africa, told the Emirates news Agency (WAM) on the sidelines of the second day of the World Government Summit, that the platform, developed in line with global best practices, features 27 interactive questions that enable businesses to identify gaps in sustainability efforts -- whether in target-setting, performance measurement, or innovation in products and services.
He added that the platform provides tailored recommendations for each company based on its level of maturity in sustainability, equipping businesses with an effective tool to make informed decisions on integrating sustainability into their operations.
Yassine noted that launching the platform during the summit allows attendees to interact with it firsthand and assess their organisations’ sustainability readiness.
He highlighted a study conducted by Bain & Company in collaboration with the World Government Summit, which revealed that 70 percent of companies have set sustainability plans, yet only 3 percent are on track to achieve their targets.
"That is why we developed the Sustainability Readiness Tool, based on Bain & Company’s LEAD framework, to help governments, private companies, and non-governmental organisations assess sustainability integration, identify areas for improvement, and make data-driven strategic decisions," he said.
He further explained that COP28, hosted by the UAE in 2023, marked a turning point in corporate awareness of sustainability but also exposed gaps that need to be addressed. The new platform, he added, aims to bridge these gaps by offering actionable solutions, with the potential for future expansion to measure the sustainability readiness of governments and non-profit organisations.
Recent Stories
Dubai Municipality launches new vision for future cities
WGS Panelists: UAE leverages BRICS membership to boost global trade resilience, ..
Bain & Company, WGS launch sustainability readiness platform
UAE, Philippines forge landmark partnership to rehabilitate Pasig River
Schneider Electric strengthens collaboration with IRENA
Xposure 2025 highlights cinema as key visual art
UAE Team Emirates-XRG‘s Adam Yates retains title at Tour of Oman
EDGE launches POWERTECH to establish global propulsion systems manufacturer
University of Sharjah hosts International Symposium on Chemistry and Environment
Sultan bin Ahmed reviews hybrid water desalination plant project
MRO Middle East, AIME 2025 reinforce region’s status as leading global aerospa ..
Nahyan bin Mubarak: UAE sets model for coexistence, global development
More Stories From Middle East
-
Dubai Municipality launches new vision for future cities7 minutes ago
-
WGS Panelists: UAE leverages BRICS membership to boost global trade resilience, infrastructure leade ..7 minutes ago
-
Bain & Company, WGS launch sustainability readiness platform7 minutes ago
-
UAE, Philippines forge landmark partnership to rehabilitate Pasig River8 minutes ago
-
Schneider Electric strengthens collaboration with IRENA22 minutes ago
-
Xposure 2025 highlights cinema as key visual art23 minutes ago
-
UAE Team Emirates-XRG‘s Adam Yates retains title at Tour of Oman37 minutes ago
-
EDGE launches POWERTECH to establish global propulsion systems manufacturer38 minutes ago
-
University of Sharjah hosts International Symposium on Chemistry and Environment52 minutes ago
-
Sultan bin Ahmed reviews hybrid water desalination plant project52 minutes ago
-
MRO Middle East, AIME 2025 reinforce region’s status as leading global aerospace hub52 minutes ago
-
Philippines seeks stronger UAE cooperation in governance, crisis management53 minutes ago