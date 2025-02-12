Open Menu

Bain & Company, WGS Launch Sustainability Readiness Platform

Faizan Hashmi Published February 12, 2025 | 10:00 PM

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Feb, 2025) Bain & Company has launched the Sustainability Readiness Platform in partnership with the World Government Summit to help businesses assess their ability to achieve sustainability and accelerate their commitment through artificial intelligence.

Wissam Yassine, Partner at Bain & Company and Head of the firm’s Sustainability Makers Programme in the middle East and North Africa, told the Emirates news Agency (WAM) on the sidelines of the second day of the World Government Summit, that the platform, developed in line with global best practices, features 27 interactive questions that enable businesses to identify gaps in sustainability efforts -- whether in target-setting, performance measurement, or innovation in products and services.

He added that the platform provides tailored recommendations for each company based on its level of maturity in sustainability, equipping businesses with an effective tool to make informed decisions on integrating sustainability into their operations.

Yassine noted that launching the platform during the summit allows attendees to interact with it firsthand and assess their organisations’ sustainability readiness.

He highlighted a study conducted by Bain & Company in collaboration with the World Government Summit, which revealed that 70 percent of companies have set sustainability plans, yet only 3 percent are on track to achieve their targets.

"That is why we developed the Sustainability Readiness Tool, based on Bain & Company’s LEAD framework, to help governments, private companies, and non-governmental organisations assess sustainability integration, identify areas for improvement, and make data-driven strategic decisions," he said.

He further explained that COP28, hosted by the UAE in 2023, marked a turning point in corporate awareness of sustainability but also exposed gaps that need to be addressed. The new platform, he added, aims to bridge these gaps by offering actionable solutions, with the potential for future expansion to measure the sustainability readiness of governments and non-profit organisations.

