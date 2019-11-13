Baker Hughes opens new wellhead facility in Abu Dhabi

(@FahadShabbir)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th Nov, 2019) Baker Hughes, an energy technology solutions provider, announced today the opening of its new wellhead facility in Abu Dhabi, in partnership with its local channel partner, Al Ghaith Oilfield Supplies and Services.

The 1,200 square meter facility will support wellhead repair and maintenance activities, providing greater equipment availability and faster turnaround times for customers in the UAE and across the middle East. The site will be fully operational within the next month, with the potential to expand in the future. This next phase would include the addition of chemical storage, cement bulk plant, wireline fluids and pressure pumping, as well as a digital solutions lab.

Ahmed Mousbah, Vice President, MENA, Oilfield Equipment at Baker Hughes, said: "The new wellhead assembly, repair and service facility in Abu Dhabi further underlines our commitment to be closer to our customers and to create In-Country Value through enhanced local capabilities. With our growing footprint in the UAE and the region, this expansion supports our focus on delivering advanced equipment and services to our customers to help them achieve higher operational efficiency and productivity.

"

Atif Arikat, CEO, Al Ghaith Oilfield Supplies and Services Abu Dhabi local distributer for Baker Hughes SPC, added: "Partnering with Baker Hughes on this new facility will further enable us to serve our customers and create a local supply chain for the industry. In addition to meeting the demand for wellhead equipment, the advanced service facility will ensure timely maintenance that will enable our customers to achieve increased uptime. With this facility, we are contributing to added In-Country value generation that differentiates Baker Hughes and our services."

This investment builds on Baker Hughes’ 40+ year presence in the UAE, with more than 1,000 employees. Baker Hughes facilities in the UAE include four workshops and manufacturing sites covering wireline, completion systems, coil tubing, drilling systems, pressure pumping, artificial lift and measurements and control. Additionally, the company has two training centers that serve employees and customers from across the globe.