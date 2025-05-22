Bakery Supplies Reach Gaza As Part Of 'Operation Chivalrous Knight 3'
Sumaira FH Published May 22, 2025 | 03:30 PM
GAZA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd May, 2025) A humanitarian aid convoy has arrived in the Gaza Strip under Operation Chivalrous Knight 3, supported by the International Charity Organisation, to urgently ease the population’s growing hardship.
The convoy delivered flour shipments to restart bakeries that had ceased operations due to a shortage of essential supplies, in an effort to ease the worsening famine and humanitarian crisis.
This delivery is part of the ongoing relief efforts under Operation Chivalrous Knight 3 to address the crisis in the Gaza Strip, following the closure of border crossings for over two months, which halted relief operations and blocked the entry of basic goods, resulting in the shutdown of bakeries.
The convoy reflects the UAE’s ongoing humanitarian commitment under Operation Chivalrous Knight 3, which aims to deliver urgent assistance amid the deepening crisis, with a focus on essential needs, particularly bread, a daily staple in critical shortage.
