Baku confirmed as host city for 2023 FIA Annual General Assembly

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 30th Apr, 2023)

BAKU, 30th April, 2023 (WAM) - The Fédération Internationale de l’Automobile (FIA) announced today that Baku, the capital of Azerbaijan will host the FIA Annual General Assembly week and prize Giving in 2023.



The 2023 event will take place from 4th to 8th December. The FIA President Mohammed Ben Sulayem was joined by Anar Alakbarov, the President of the Azerbaijan automobile Federation (AAF) and Assistant to the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, to formally sign the hosting agreement against the backdrop of the Azerbaijan Grand Prix, taking place in Baku this weekend.

In confirming Baku as the host city for the 2023 event, the FIA President Mohammed Ben Sulayem, said: “I am delighted to confirm that Baku will host the 2023 Annual General Assembly week.

I am indebted to Mr Anar Alakbarov and his team for their commitment and dedication in providing a compelling case for the wonderful city of Baku as the host venue. It is important for the geographical expansion of FIA Members’ activity and participation that we bring important FIA events to countries like Azerbaijan.

Hosting FIA events like this will also stimulate interest and growth in motor sport in the region.”

Anar Alakbarov, the President of the Azerbaijan Automobile Federation (AAF), said: “We feel honoured to host FIA Annual General Assembly and Prize Giving for 2023 in Baku.

I strongly believe that the organization of these important events will be a milestone for the promotion of motor sports in Azerbaijan. I extend my warmest thanks to the Members of the FIA and especially to FIA President Mohammed Ben Sulayem for trusting and giving us this opportunity.”

A highlight of the FIA year, the FIA Annual General Assembly week, chaired by the FIA President, features a number of meetings between FIA member organisations with the aim of approving proposals to take Mobility and Motor Sport forward.

The Annual General Assembly is the supreme decision-making body of the FIA.

The event brings together representatives from the World Council for Automobile Mobility and Tourism and World Motor Sport Council, the Mobility and Motor Sport divisions of the FIA.



The event culminates in the FIA Gala Giving – the official award ceremony of FIA Championships. The Prize Giving event honours the top drivers, manufacturers and teams from the FIA Formula One World Championship, the FIA World Rally Championship, the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship, the FIA World Endurance Championship, the FIA World Rallycross Championship, the FIA World Rally-Raid Championship and the FIA World Karting Championships, amongst others.

