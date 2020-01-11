UrduPoint.com
Balanced Oil Market Key For Stability, Says Al Mazroeui

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Jan, 2020) ABU DHABI, 11th January, 2020 (WAM) - The balance of the oil market and the security of supplies are key requirements for stability, said Suhail bin Mohammed Faraj Faris Al Mazrouei, Minister of Energy and Industry.

In statement made on the sidelines of the opening of the Atlantic Council Global Energy Forum in Abu Dhabi today, Al Mazrouei said OPEC will meet in March to review developments in the international oil market.

"Russia and more than 20 countries in OPEC+ are committed to maintaining a balance in the oil market. We are not worried about the future," he said.

