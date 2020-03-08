UrduPoint.com
Bangladesh Confirms Its First Three Cases Of Coronavirus

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Sun 08th March 2020 | 05:15 PM

Bangladesh confirms its first three cases of coronavirus

DHAKA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 08th Mar, 2020) Three people have tested positive for the coronavirus in Bangladesh, an official said on Sunday, marking the first recorded appearance of the pathogen in the South Asian nation.

Two of them are Bangladeshi expatriates who had recently returned from Italy, said Meerjady Sabrina Flora, director of the country's state-run Institute of Epidemiology, Disease Control and Research, IEDCR.

The German Press Agency, dpa, reported the official as saying that the third infected person is a family member of one of the Italy returnees.

