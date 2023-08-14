Open Menu

Bangladesh PM Thanks UAE President During Phone Call For Helping In Release Of UN Staff In Yemen

Sumaira FH Published August 14, 2023 | 08:30 PM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Aug, 2023) President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan received a phone call today from Sheikh Hasina Wazed, Prime Minister of Bangladesh.

During the call, she expressed her appreciation for the significant role played by the United Arab Emirates in securing the release of United Nations employees who were abducted in Yemen over a year ago.

One of the employees is a Bangladeshi national.

Sheikh Hasina praised the UAE’s unwavering efforts in enhancing global security, stability, and peace.

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed affirmed the UAE’s steadfast commitment to supporting the UN’s initiatives and humanitarian efforts. He emphasised that the UAE follows a deeply rooted humanitarian approach based on respect for human life, cooperation, and the promotion of stability and security to enable development and prosperity.

