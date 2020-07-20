UrduPoint.com
Bangladesh To Support UAE Candidate For IUCN Presidency

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Mon 20th July 2020 | 07:00 PM

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th Jul, 2020) DHAKA, Bangladesh, 20th July, 2020 (WAM) – The Government of Bangladesh is to support the candidacy of Razan Al Mubarak, managing director of the Mohammed bin Zayed Species Conservation Fund, for election to the post of the President of the International Union for the Conservation of Nature, IUCN, it was reported here today.

The local ‘Daily Star’ newspaper quoted the Press Secretary of Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina as saying that the topic had been discussed in a telephone call between Sheikh Hasina and Al Mubarak yesterday.

The election to the three-year post will take place at the forthcoming IUCN World Conservation Congress, due to be held in Marseille, France in January 2021.

It was originally due to be held last month, but was postponed.

"I am delighted to receive support from Bangladesh," Al Mubarak told the Emirates news Agency, WAM. "Bangladesh faces some of the world’s greatest conservation challenges, and I look forward to the opportunity of being able to work with its government and its non-governmental organisations in tackling some of those challenges."

Al Mubarak is also managing director of Emirates Nature – WWF and of the Environment Agency – Abu Dhabi, EAD.

