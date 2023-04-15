Baniyas, Al Ain Clubs win big at Jiu-Jitsu President‘s Cup Under-16 and Under-18 finals

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Apr, 2023) The Jiu-Jitsu President’s Cup finals for Under-16 and Under-18 categories came to a close with a thrilling showdown of top-class talent at Mubadala Arena in Zayed sports City.

In the nail-biting finals of the Under-16 men’s category, Al Ain Club emerged victorious, defeating Al Wahda, who finished in the second position, and Al Jazira, who secured the third spot. The competition was intense, but Al Ain stayed focused and composed, ultimately securing their well-deserved victory.

In the Under-16 women’s division, Baniyas Club claimed the title, beating Al Jazira, who finished as the runner-up, and Al Ain, who took the third spot. The women’s matches were just as exciting, and Baniyas Club rose to the occasion and clinched the championship title.

Meanwhile, in the Under-18 division, Baniyas swept both the men’s and women’s categories, with Al Ain Club finishing as the runner-up in both divisions. Al Wahda secured the third position, but Baniyas was undoubtedly the star of the show, showcasing their dominance on the mat and claiming multiple titles.

Following the competitions, a ceremony crowning the winners of the title and the first three places for each category took place in the presence of several dignitaries, including: Abdel Moneim Al Hashemi, Chairman of the UAE Jiu-Jitsu Federation (UAEJJF), President of the Asian Ju-Jitsu Union and Senior Vice President of the International Jiu-Jitsu Federation; Brigadier Mohammed bin Dalmouj Al Dhaheri, board Member of UAEJJF; Brigadier General Nasser Khadem Al Kaabi, Deputy Chairman of the Management Council of the Baniyas Sports and Cultural Club; Khuwaiter Saeed Al Dhaheri, Board Member of Al Ain Sports Games Club and Supervisor of Individual Games; and Asma Khadil, Member of the Board of Directors of Al Ain Sports Club Company.

Brigadier Mohammed bin Dalmouj Al Dhaheri congratulated the winners and stressed on the high level of the tournament and the strong performance of the players.

He said, “The performance by the athletes today reflects the status and value of the Jiu-Jitsu President’s Cup and demonstrates the tremendous development of jiu-jitsu in the UAE. It also shows the great work of the clubs in cooperation with the federation in harnessing all the capabilities that laid the foundation for a solid base of qualified talents capable of making achievements.”

According to Al Dhaheri, the players’ success is due to a balanced training programme, commitment, and participation in tournaments with elite players. He also emphasised the federation’s efforts to develop tournaments for different age groups, aligned with their strategic vision to empower young players capable of representing the national team.