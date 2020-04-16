Baniyas Club launches UAE E-Games Challenges and Tournament

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Apr, 2020) Baniyas Sports and Cultural Club has launched ‘UAE E-Games Challenges and Tournament’ remotely in cooperation with ‘GoGamers’, an entity specialising in e-games.

The tournament aims to encourage the public, especially families, to stay active, maintain their fitness, and to boost their health and immunity while staying at home, said a press release issued by the championship committee on Thursday.

The committee announced in a video conference that the tournament would include two main categories. The first is electronic and video games and the second an exercise challenge, including actual movements with physical efforts.

It is worth mentioning that World Health Organisation, WHO, has tied up with e-games platforms to encourage playing games at home to facilitate the social distancing.

The championship is open to both citizens and residents in the UAE.

It aims to motivate all segments of the society to continue doing physical exercises and maintain a healthy body.

Abdulrahman Al Mansoori, Head of Baniyas Club Strategic Committee, said, the club aims to sustain the sports activities and encourage the community to invest their time in a way that boosts the physical fitness while people are staying home as per the government recommendations.

"We are keen to use technology and social media to support social relations among members of the society in a positive way and to encourage sports activities that enhances fitness and immunity system.

Allen Gantt, Managing Director of "GoGamers" company in the UAE, Baniyas Club's partner in launching the tournament, said that his organisation is keen to contribute to reinforcing the various national efforts related to public health.