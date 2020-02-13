Baniyas Club scouts 6 female football players

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th Feb, 2020) Six girls in the U14 category Abu Dhabi Schools Champions were recently scouted into Baniyas Club after they demonstrated superior football skills and talent.

Nicole Atiyah, Crystelle Feghali and Maryam Ayoub from Abu Dhabi International School and Saja Khaled, Lujean Khaled and Jessica Stan from Marryland International School, took part in last week's competition of the Abu Dhabi Schools Championships, first launched in October 2019.

Hussein Murad, CEO of Inspiratus, the organising company for Abu Dhabi Schools Champions, said, "The scouting of the 6 female players from Abu Dhabi Schools Champions by Baniyas Club to undergo trials for their U14 girls football team is testament to the vital role the Abu Dhabi Schools Champions initiative is playing in elevating the level of youth sports in the nation, and the essential role the platform is playing in spreading a sports culture among school children and reinforcing the importance of sports for all community members."

This Friday, the Championships will see school students in compete in Al Dhafra region across various sports tournaments including, football, handball, basketball and volleyball.

Taking part in this round of the championships are Al Siddique School, Al Dhafra Private School, Al Ibtikar Private School, Al Ruwais Private School and Badaa Al Mutawa Private School.

"Tomorrow," Murad explained, "Abu Dhabi Schools Champions will kick off in Al Dhafra at Baynouna institute of Science and Technology which boasts an ideal sports infrastructure to host the competitions of Abu Dhabi Schools Champions with participation of many private and public schools."

A seven-sports league to develop and empower youth sports and athleticism and embed healthy lifestyles among school children in Abu Dhabi, Abu Dhabi Schools Champions brings together public and private school children from Abu Dhabi, Al Ain and Al Dhafra to compete in popular sanctioned sports including football, basketball, volleyball, handball, gymnastics and swimming in Cycles 1, 2 and 3.