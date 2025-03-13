Baniyas Leads As Mother Of The Nation Jiu-Jitsu Cup Gets Underway In Abu Dhabi
Faizan Hashmi Published March 13, 2025 | 05:15 PM
ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th Mar, 2025) The Mother of the Nation Jiu-Jitsu Cup competitions kicked off Wednesday at the Fatima Bint Mubarak Ladies Sports academy in Abu Dhabi.
The first day witnessed fierce competitions in the under-12, under-14, and under-16 categories, with Baniyas Jiu-Jitsu Club taking the lead, while Al Ain Jiu-Jitsu Club came in second, and Al Jazira Jiu-Jitsu Club finished third.
The inclusion of the under-12 category in this year's tournament schedule is a new step in the development of jiu-jitsu and confirms the UAE Jiu-Jitsu Federation's commitment to empowering young female athletes and preparing them for the future.
Mohamed Salem Al Dhaheri, Vice Chairman of the UAE Jiu-Jitsu Federation, praised the athletes for their strong performances and the high technical level of the competitions, highlighting the clubs' dedication to improving the skills of female athletes.
He said, “This championship plays a key role in shaping athletes' careers and preparing them for various competitions. It gives them a chance to test their abilities and gain valuable experience in high-level matches. The addition of the under-12 category aligns with the Federation’s strategy to build a strong foundation of young talent, ensuring future success at all levels.”
Al Dhaheri also noted that the UAE’s leadership in jiu-jitsu today is a result of the vision of the country’s wise leadership, which prioritises women’s empowerment and increasing their presence in all fields, including sports.
Aisha Al Bloushi, Executive Affairs and business Development Director for the Al Ain Region at Czech Rehabilitation Hospital, Royal Health Group, the tournament’s gold sponsor, said, “Our participation in this event reflects our commitment to supporting sports and promoting physical activities. Jiu-jitsu is a sport that combines physical fitness and mental discipline, and we are proud to be part of this initiative.”
Ahmed Mohammed Alhashimi, father of Hind Alhashimi from ADMA, who won gold in the U12 / -32KG category, commented, “The Mother of the Nation Jiu-Jitsu Cup gives our daughters a valuable opportunity to develop their skills in a competitive environment. Seeing my daughter compete and succeed is a proud moment for our family and proof that dedication and training lead to success.
He added that sports help build character, boost self-confidence, and instil discipline and commitment. This championship is the perfect platform for that.
Roodah Fahad Aljaberi, a gold medalist from Baniyas Club in the Under-14 (63 kg) category, said, “Winning today is an incredible achievement, especially in a championship with a name beloved to our hearts. I’m proud to represent my team and perform at my best.”
Recent Stories
Baniyas leads as Mother of the Nation Jiu-Jitsu Cup gets underway in Abu Dhabi
IPS 2025 boosts Dubai's real estate investment appeal
Punjab Home Dept orders QR code-based online verification for arms licenses
Abu Dhabi Mobility launches Most Noble Number online charity auction to support ..
GCAA issues first national regulation for certifying air navigation service prov ..
Suicide bomber detonates himself at Upper Jandola Fort in South Waziristan
Ranya Rao confesses learning gold smuggling techniques from YouTube
Khalifa University rises to 7th spot globally in Petroleum Engineering
E& joins as main partner of Fathers’ Endowment campaign
Pakistan accuses India of Jaffar Express deadly terrorists attack
Vivo V50 5G Camera Review: A Portrait Powerhouse with Pro-Level Versatility
Ajman University ranks in top 100 universities worldwide in Data Science, AI
More Stories From Middle East
-
Baniyas leads as Mother of the Nation Jiu-Jitsu Cup gets underway in Abu Dhabi2 minutes ago
-
IPS 2025 boosts Dubai's real estate investment appeal3 minutes ago
-
Abu Dhabi Mobility launches Most Noble Number online charity auction to support Fathers’ Endowment ..17 minutes ago
-
GCAA issues first national regulation for certifying air navigation service providers for drones17 minutes ago
-
Khalifa University rises to 7th spot globally in Petroleum Engineering47 minutes ago
-
E& joins as main partner of Fathers’ Endowment campaign48 minutes ago
-
Ajman University ranks in top 100 universities worldwide in Data Science, AI1 hour ago
-
Europe faces most profound military threat since Cold War: European Parliament1 hour ago
-
RTA dedicates special plate numbers for Most Noble Number auction to support Fathers’ Endowment ca ..2 hours ago
-
Nasdaq Dubai welcomes $1bln Sukuk listing by RAK government2 hours ago
-
UAEFTS processed AED19.89 trillion in transactions in 20242 hours ago
-
Ripple secures DFSA Licence to offer regulated crypto payments from DIFC2 hours ago