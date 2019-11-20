UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Bank Deposits Increased By AED 17.8 Billion In October: CBUAE

Faizan Hashmi 11 seconds ago Wed 20th November 2019 | 11:15 PM

Bank deposits increased by AED 17.8 billion in October: CBUAE

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th Nov, 2019) The Central Bank of the UAE, CBUAE, announced that during October 2019, total bank deposits increased by AED 17.8 billion, attributable to an AED 1.9 billion increase in Resident Deposits and an AED 15.9 billion increase in Non-Resident Deposits.

The Money Supply aggregate M1 decreased by 1.2 percent, from AED 511.9 billion at the end of September 2019 to AED 505.7 billion at the end of October 2019, said the CBUAE in its monthly report on Monetary & Banking Developments for October 2019.

According to the report, the Money Supply aggregate M2 increased by 0.8 percent, from AED 1361.3 billion at the end of September 2019 to AED 1372.7 billion at the end of October 2019.

The Money Supply aggregate M3 also increased by 0.1 percent, from AED 1679.

9 billion at the end of September 2019 to AED 1680.9 billion at the end of October 2019.

''The fall in M1 was due to an AED 6.2 billion reduction in Monetary Deposits, where Currency in Circulation Outside Banks remained constant. M2 increased essentially due to an increase of AED 17.6 billion in Quasi-Monetary Deposits, overriding the decrease in M1. M3 increased due to an increased M2, overshadowing an AED 10.4 billion fall in Government Deposits,'' the report noted The report indicated that gross bank assets, including bankers’ acceptances, rose by 0.6 percent, increasing from AED 3022.7 billion at the end of September 2019 to AED 3040.6 billion at the end of October 2019. Gross credit decreased by 0.7 percent from AED 1720.8 billion at the end of September 2019 to AED 1708.5 billion at the end of October 2019.

Related Topics

UAE Bank UAE Dirham Money September October 2019 From Government Billion

Recent Stories

Netanyahu Invites Gantz for Talks, Says Not Too La ..

3 minutes ago

Trump Says He Does Not Know Impeachment Witness So ..

3 minutes ago

Tehran Summons Swiss Ambassador in Iran to Protest ..

3 minutes ago

Islamic State likely to decentralise financing: US ..

16 minutes ago

France, Germany offer NATO plans after 'brain deat ..

16 minutes ago

Sri Lankan President Picks Older Brother as Countr ..

16 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.