UrduPoint.com

Bank Deposits Up 0.7% To AED1,928.7 Bn By End Of August: CBUAE

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Tue 12th October 2021 | 11:15 PM

Bank deposits up 0.7% to AED1,928.7 bn by end of August: CBUAE

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Oct, 2021) The Central Bank of the United Arab Emirates (CBUAE) said today that total bank deposits increased by 0.7%, rising from AED 1,915.1 billion at the end of July 2021 to AED 1,928.7 billion at the end of August 2021.

In a statement today, the apex bank attributed the rise in total bank deposits to a 0.6% increase in resident deposits and 1.5% increase in non-resident Deposits. Resident Deposits rose due to 4.6% rise in government-related entities (GRE) deposits and 0.6% rise in private sector deposits, superseding reductions in government sector deposits and non-banking financial institutions deposits by 1.0% and 12.1%, respectively.

In the meantime, the bank announced that the Money Supply aggregate M1 increased by 1.1%, from AED 653.9 billion at the end of July 2021 to AED 661.1 billion at the end of August 2021.

"The money supply aggregate M2 increased by 0.7%, from AED 1,477.9 billion at the end of July 2021 to AED 1,487.8 billion at the end of August 2021. The Money Supply aggregate M3 also increased by 0.3%, from AED 1,775.0 billion at the end of July 2021 to AED1,780.7 billion at the end of August 2021."

The rise in M1 was due to an AED9.7 billion increase in Monetary Deposits, overriding AED 2.5 billion reduction in currency in circulation outside banks. M2 increased due to an increased M1 and an AED 2.

7 billion rise in Quasi-Monetary Deposits. M3 rose due to increases in M1 and M2, overshadowing AED 4.2 billion drop in government deposits.

The Monetary Base expanded by 1.8 % rising from AED 436.9 billion at the end of July 2021 to AED 444.7 billion at the end of August 2021, added the statement. "The main driving force behind this expansion in the Monetary Base was 68.5% increase in Banks & OFCs’ current accounts & overnight deposits of banks at CBUAE, overshadowing the fall in Currency Issued by 2.6%, in Reserve Account by 16.2% and in certificates of deposit & monetary bills by 1.5%."

Gross banks’ assets, including bankers’ acceptances, decreased by 0.2%, declining from AED 3,233.4 billion at the end of July 2021 to AED 3,228.5 billion at the end of August 2021, according to the bank's figures.

"Gross credit increased by 0.2% climbing from AED 1,768.6 billion at the end of July 2021 to AED 1,771.4 billion at the end of August 2021." It attributed the gross credit increase to a 0.3% rise in domestic credit, overshadowing the 0.8% fall in foreign credit. The rise in domestic credit was mainly due to 0.6%, 0.3% and an 4.5% increase in credit to the government sector, private sector and non-banking financial institutions respectively, despite the reduction in credit to public sector (GRE) by 0.3%.

Related Topics

Bank United Arab Emirates UAE Dirham Money July August From Government Billion

Recent Stories

RAK Ruler receives Minister of Federal Supreme Cou ..

RAK Ruler receives Minister of Federal Supreme Council Affairs

2 minutes ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid visits African dining hall Alk ..

Mohammed bin Rashid visits African dining hall Alkebulan at Expo 2020 Dubai

2 minutes ago
 Mansoor bin Mohammed visits Hatta Border Crossing

Mansoor bin Mohammed visits Hatta Border Crossing

32 minutes ago
 Brand Dubai, RTA renew partnership to provide new ..

Brand Dubai, RTA renew partnership to provide new creative experiences in public ..

32 minutes ago
 Promoting sustainable healthy diets drives global ..

Promoting sustainable healthy diets drives global food systems transformation, s ..

32 minutes ago
 India allows domestic airlines to fly at full capa ..

India allows domestic airlines to fly at full capacity

32 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.