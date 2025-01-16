Bank of Korea freezes key rate at 3%

SEOUL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Jan, 2025) The Republic of Korea's central bank kept its benchmark interest rate frozen Thursday following its two successive rate cuts.

According to Yonhap news Agency, the monetary policy committee of the Bank of Korea (BOK) held its key rate unchanged at 3 percent during a rate-setting meeting in Seoul.

The decision came on the heels of two rate cuts in the prior meetings in October and November, which marked the first back-to-back interest rate cuts since February 2009 when the country was reeling from the aftermath of the global financial crisis.

