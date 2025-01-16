Open Menu

Bank Of Korea Freezes Key Rate At 3%

Umer Jamshaid Published January 16, 2025 | 10:00 AM

Bank of Korea freezes key rate at 3%

SEOUL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Jan, 2025) The Republic of Korea's central bank kept its benchmark interest rate frozen Thursday following its two successive rate cuts.

According to Yonhap news Agency, the monetary policy committee of the Bank of Korea (BOK) held its key rate unchanged at 3 percent during a rate-setting meeting in Seoul.

The decision came on the heels of two rate cuts in the prior meetings in October and November, which marked the first back-to-back interest rate cuts since February 2009 when the country was reeling from the aftermath of the global financial crisis.

Related Topics

Bank Seoul February October November Bank Of Khyber From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 January 2025

40 minutes ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 January 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 January 2025

1 hour ago
 UN Secretary-General welcomes ceasefire deal in Ga ..

UN Secretary-General welcomes ceasefire deal in Gaza

8 hours ago
 World Future Energy Summit: Global companies attes ..

World Future Energy Summit: Global companies attest to UAE's leading role in ren ..

8 hours ago
 Dubai records 437 successful bids for global busin ..

Dubai records 437 successful bids for global business events in 2024

8 hours ago
 Technological advancements enhancing threat detect ..

Technological advancements enhancing threat detection at large-scale events, say ..

8 hours ago
'Al Marmoom: Film in the Desert' honors filmmakers ..

'Al Marmoom: Film in the Desert' honors filmmakers; concludes its fourth edition

9 hours ago
 'Relay for Life' kicks off January 25

'Relay for Life' kicks off January 25

9 hours ago
 'Sharjah Shopping Promotions' continues to boost r ..

'Sharjah Shopping Promotions' continues to boost retail sales, attract shoppers ..

9 hours ago
 UAE welcomes ceasefire announcement in Gaza

UAE welcomes ceasefire announcement in Gaza

9 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week: Global experts high ..

Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week: Global experts highlight critical role of interna ..

10 hours ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid, President of Uzbekistan discu ..

Mohammed bin Rashid, President of Uzbekistan discuss ways to enhance bilateral c ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East