Bank Of Korea Holds Key Interest Rate Unchanged
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 17, 2025 | 10:00 AM
SEOUL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Apr, 2025) The Republic of Korea's central bank kept its benchmark interest rate unchanged Thursday, despite sluggish growth, in an effort to stabilise the local Currency amid uncertainties regarding the United States' sweeping tariff scheme.
According to Yonhap news Agency, the monetary policy committee of the Bank of Korea (BOK) held its key rate unchanged at 2.
75 percent during a rate-setting meeting in Seoul.
The decision follows a quarter-percentage-point rate cut at the previous meeting in February, which marked the third reduction since October 2024, when the BOK began its monetary easing cycle for the first time since August 2021.
Thursday's decision underscored the BOK's focus on maintaining financial stability, even as it grapples with a trade-off between supporting economic growth and safeguarding markets.
