Bank Of Korea Reports 2nd-highest Ever Net Profit In 2024

Umer Jamshaid Published March 28, 2025 | 11:30 AM

SEOUL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Mar, 2025) The Republic of Korea's central bank said Friday it logged the second-highest ever yearly net profit in 2024 thanks to robust income from securities trading and interest.

In its annual report, the Bank of Korea (BOK) said it posted a net profit of 7.82 trillion won for last year, sharply up from 1.36 trillion won for 2023.

According to Yonhap news Agency, the figure marks the second-highest net profit in the BOK's history following 7.86 trillion won of net income tallied in 2021.

The BOK attributed the strong performance to higher income from securities trading and interest income on securities.

Gross revenue came to 26.5 trillion won last year, up 7.07 billion won from a year earlier.

As of end-2024, the total assets of the BOK stood at 595.5 trillion won, up from 536.4 trillion won a year ago, thanks to the appreciation of its foreign Currency assets amid a strong Dollar.

