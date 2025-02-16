- Home
Bank Of Sharjah Acts As Mandated Lead Arranger, Bookrunner In US$155m Loan For ‘Daewoo Engineering’
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 16, 2025 | 02:30 PM
SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Feb, 2025) Bank of Sharjah announced that it has acted as Mandated Lead Arranger and Bookrunner for a US$155 million Club Loan Facility for Daewoo Engineering & Construction Co Ltd.
The three-year facility, arranged in collaboration with other regional banks, will be used for general corporate purposes, supporting Daewoo’s working capital requirements for ongoing projects globally.
Mohamed Khadiri, CEO of Bank of Sharjah, commented, “This achievement reflects Bank of Sharjah’s strategic vision of supporting large international contractors by providing tailored financing solutions beyond their domestic borders.”
Haisam Mustafa, Head of International & Financial Institutions, said, “This transaction further strengthens our track record of providing financial and advisory services to major multinational corporates worldwide.”
