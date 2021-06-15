UrduPoint.com
Banking, Realty Blue Chips Lift UAE Stocks

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Tue 15th June 2021 | 01:30 AM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Jun, 2021) The Abu Dhabi and Dubai main share indexes remained in the positive territory Monday, and climbed 0.51 percent and 0.90 respectively, driven by banking and realty blue chips.

Emaar Properties led the best performing shares, rallying to AED4.13, with the emirate's largest lender Emirates NBD Bank rising to AED13.80.

At Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange, the International Holding Company (IHC) continued to surge to AED97 amid AED414 million in transactions, with the country's largest lender FAB closing favourably at AED16.88. Etisalat also rose to AED22.20 and ADNOC Distribution to AED4.40.

A total of 5,283 deals were conducted in ADX worth around AED1.426 billion over 321 million shares. At DFM, 3,522 deals were struck over 185 million shares worth AED312 million.

