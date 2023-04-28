UrduPoint.com

Banking Sector Driving UAE Financial Markets Following Positive Earnings Announcements

Faizan Hashmi Published April 28, 2023 | 01:00 AM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Apr, 2023) Driven by robust gains in the banking sector following positive earnings announcements, Abu Dhabi bourse finished 0.773% higher Thursday, with the DFM hitting a one-year high.

The capital's Index FADGI was powered by the country's main lender, FAB, which closed at AED13.880, 3.270% higher.

The United Arab Bank, National Bank of Ras Al Khaimah and Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank all followed suit and closed up 10.580%; 7.070%; and 2.530% respectively. ADNOC Drilling continued its optimum performance and ended 1.720% higher at AED4.140.

In Dubai, Emirates NBD was the best performer and finished 3.730% higher at AED13.900, driving the main index to close at 3,515.910 pts, with the Financials and Industrials indexes leading the market.

