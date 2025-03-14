Open Menu

Banks' Net Income In Korea Rises 5.5% In 2024

Muhammad Irfan Published March 14, 2025 | 11:15 AM

SEOUL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Mar, 2025) Korean banks' combined net profit rose 5.5 percent from a year earlier in 2024 on a fall in reserves against soured loans and other issues, data showed Friday.

Yonhap news Agency quoted data from the Financial Supervisory Service (FSS) as saying that the combined net profit of 20 banks came to 22.

4 trillion won (US$15.4 billion), up 1.2 trillion won from a year earlier.

Their interest income came to 59.3 trillion won last year, up 0.1 trillion won, or 0.2 percent, from a year earlier.

Non-interest income came to 6 trillion won, up 0.2 trillion won, or 2.9 percent, over the cited period, according to the FSS.

