Banks' Net Income In Korea Rises 5.5% In 2024
Muhammad Irfan Published March 14, 2025 | 11:15 AM
SEOUL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Mar, 2025) Korean banks' combined net profit rose 5.5 percent from a year earlier in 2024 on a fall in reserves against soured loans and other issues, data showed Friday.
Yonhap news Agency quoted data from the Financial Supervisory Service (FSS) as saying that the combined net profit of 20 banks came to 22.
4 trillion won (US$15.4 billion), up 1.2 trillion won from a year earlier.
Their interest income came to 59.3 trillion won last year, up 0.1 trillion won, or 0.2 percent, from a year earlier.
Non-interest income came to 6 trillion won, up 0.2 trillion won, or 2.9 percent, over the cited period, according to the FSS.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 March 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 March 2025
'Endowment & Society Conference' to convene on March 15-16 in Abu Dhabi
UAE participates in EU’s Third Humanitarian Senior Officials’ Meeting on Sud ..
UAE to host 9th edition of FIFA Football Law Annual Review in 2027
Hamdan bin Mohammed: Dubai’s endowment assets rise to AED11.1 billion
UAE President receives delegation of supporters, organisers of 'UAE With You, Le ..
Two Palestinians martyred in southern Gaza
More wait for stranded astronauts after replacement crew delayed
Stock markets find little cheer as Trump targets champagne
Rights probe alleges sexual violence against Palestinians by Israeli forces used ..
Collective resolve needed to counter terrorism: Rana Ihsan
More Stories From Middle East
-
Banks' net income in Korea rises 5.5% in 202427 seconds ago
-
'Endowment & Society Conference' to convene on March 15-16 in Abu Dhabi9 hours ago
-
UAE participates in EU’s Third Humanitarian Senior Officials’ Meeting on Sudan10 hours ago
-
UAE to host 9th edition of FIFA Football Law Annual Review in 202710 hours ago
-
Hamdan bin Mohammed: Dubai’s endowment assets rise to AED11.1 billion11 hours ago
-
UAE President receives delegation of supporters, organisers of 'UAE With You, Lebanon' campaign11 hours ago
-
Two Palestinians martyred in southern Gaza11 hours ago
-
Rights probe alleges sexual violence against Palestinians by Israeli forces used as ‘method of war ..12 hours ago
-
Abu Dhabi Fund for Development launches AED440 million “Sofitel Legend Pyramids Giza” in Egypt12 hours ago
-
Maktoum bin Mohammed meets with CEO of Mastercard12 hours ago
-
Mohammed bin Rashid receives Ramadan well-wishers at Al Shindagha12 hours ago
-
Khalifa bin Tahnoun bin Mohammed meets with French Ambassador to UAE12 hours ago