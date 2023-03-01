Barakah: Emirati leadership in environmentally-friendly energy transition

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 01st Mar, 2023) Following the start of the commercial operation of the third reactor of the Barakah Nuclear Power Plant, the Emirates Nuclear Energy Corporation (ENEC) is one step closer to achieving the objectives of the UAE Peaceful Nuclear Energy Programme, as the full operation of the plant’s four reactors will help enhance the country’s pioneering role in the emissions-free energy sector.

The commercial operation of the third reactor will pave the way for a new era in the UAE’s pioneering position in the energy sector, as qualified and licenced Emirati cadres are running the relevant process.

Abdulla Al Menhali, the Director of Reactor Operation at Barakah, has stated that the commercial operation of the three reactors has provided the plant's staff with the opportunity to develop their expertise in reactor operation. He further added that both male and female young employees are participating in the process.

Saif Al Bahr Al Katbi, who is also a Director of Reactor Operations at the plant, highlighted his pride at participating in the operation processes, noting that he is one of the first generations of Emiratis to operate the country’s peaceful nuclear reactors.

ENEC considers Barakah to be a major factor in the success of its future plans, which include being a leader in current international investments in and the future of nuclear technology.

The Barakah Nuclear Power Plant is a platform for encouraging innovation in the energy transition process, including mini-modular reactor models, next-generation reactors and nuclear fusion technology. It will also pave the way for developing new carbon-free energy sources, such as industrial fuels, and hydrogen production and exportation.

The plant is a source of advanced heat and steam for heavy industries. It promotes growth and innovation through research and development in aerospace, medicine and agriculture sectors.

It will also ensure the UAE’s energy security and be a main cornerstone for the national and regional sustainable development process.

The UAE Peaceful Nuclear Energy Programme aims to support the country’s pioneering role in the international energy sector, as well as the major projects launched by the UAE in the areas of renewable energy and energy transition.