Barakah is an enabler of deep decarbonisation: FORATOM Director-General

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Apr, 2021) A top executive of the European Atomic Forum (FORATOM), the Brussels-based trade association for the nuclear energy industry in Europe, has described the recent launch of commercial operations of Unit 1 of Barakah Nuclear Energy Plant in the UAE as an "important achievement" in the development of nuclear energy globally.

Yves Desbazeille, Director-General of FORATOM, said in a statement on Monday, "The UAE's decision to diversify its energy mix by introducing nuclear energy proves that there is a bright future for this low-carbon source of energy, as more and more countries, which are willing to decarbonise their energy mix, opt for nuclear."

"The case of the Barakah NPP should be perceived by other countries as a perfect example of how nuclear energy can enable deep decarbonisation at an affordable cost, while securing a stable supply of energy," he added.