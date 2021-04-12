Barakah Nuclear Energy Plant creates opportunities for future development of other clean energy forms: Managing Partner at LUCIDCATALYST

(@FahadShabbir)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Apr, 2021) Kirsty Gogan, Managing Director, Managing Partner at LUCIDCATALYST, stated that the UAE, through the commencement of commercial operations of the Barakah Nuclear Energy Plant, combined with significant investment in renewables, demonstrates how countries can significantly curb their carbon emissions without impacting modern lifestyles.

In a statement on the occasion of start of commercial operations of Unit 1 of UAE’s Barakah Plant, Gogan said:''The Barakah plant is now generating continuous electricity with zero carbon emissions, acting as a strong foundation for intermittent renewables, and creating opportunities for the future development of other clean energy forms, such as synthetic fuels and green hydrogen.

'' ''Through a long-term outlook and clear policy, the UAE is a great example to others as to how large-scale decarbonization of the energy sector can be done, with the technology we have at hand today, to turn the tide on climate change.'' She noted that the deployment of low carbon technologies for electricity generation is one of the most effective ways we have available today to tackle climate change.

''Decarbonising the energy sector, coupled with electrification of energy-intensive industries, offers a path to achieving the Paris Agreement targets for emissions reductions,'' she added.