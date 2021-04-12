UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Barakah Nuclear Energy Plant Creates Opportunities For Future Development Of Other Clean Energy Forms: Managing Partner At LUCIDCATALYST

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Mon 12th April 2021 | 03:45 PM

Barakah Nuclear Energy Plant creates opportunities for future development of other clean energy forms: Managing Partner at LUCIDCATALYST

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Apr, 2021) Kirsty Gogan, Managing Director, Managing Partner at LUCIDCATALYST, stated that the UAE, through the commencement of commercial operations of the Barakah Nuclear Energy Plant, combined with significant investment in renewables, demonstrates how countries can significantly curb their carbon emissions without impacting modern lifestyles.

In a statement on the occasion of start of commercial operations of Unit 1 of UAE’s Barakah Plant, Gogan said:''The Barakah plant is now generating continuous electricity with zero carbon emissions, acting as a strong foundation for intermittent renewables, and creating opportunities for the future development of other clean energy forms, such as synthetic fuels and green hydrogen.

'' ''Through a long-term outlook and clear policy, the UAE is a great example to others as to how large-scale decarbonization of the energy sector can be done, with the technology we have at hand today, to turn the tide on climate change.'' She noted that the deployment of low carbon technologies for electricity generation is one of the most effective ways we have available today to tackle climate change.

''Decarbonising the energy sector, coupled with electrification of energy-intensive industries, offers a path to achieving the Paris Agreement targets for emissions reductions,'' she added.

Related Topics

Technology Electricity Nuclear UAE Paris Agreement

Recent Stories

Rights activist IA Rehman passes away

34 minutes ago

Vivo X60 Pro: The Smartphone Is a Complete Package ..

41 minutes ago

Former banker Lasso wins Ecuador presidency

11 minutes ago

PNCA to organize graduation ceremony for film prod ..

11 minutes ago

DC visits Ramzan bazaars

11 minutes ago

25 'Mobile Sastaa Bazaars' to provide edibles at d ..

11 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.