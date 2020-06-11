ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Jun, 2020) The Barakah Nuclear Energy Plant embodies a path of hard and ambitious work toward hitting new milestones in the UAE's track record of achievements, reflecting the country’s rigorous planning for sustainable development and inclusive growth.

Despite the challenges currently facing the entire world, the project is continuing to advance steadily and safely. The completion of the project, which has made the first peaceful nuclear energy operating nation in the Arab World, is filled with success stories that began more than 10 years ago.

Since the establishment of the UAE’s peaceful nuclear programme more than a decade ago, Emirati cadres have received advanced training to be capable of carrying out their duties in all phases of the project, from construction to operation.

Today, Emirati citizens account for 60 percent of the employees in Nuclear Energy Corporation and its subsidiary companies, the Nawah Power Company and the "Barakah First Company; and the total number of reactor operators is 72, including 42 Emirati reactor operators and senior reactor operators. The Barakah nuclear power plant is equipped with four APR1400 reactor units.

The four units at Barakah will be able to generate up to 25% of the UAE’s electricity by producing 5,600 MW of clean electricity, preventing the release of 21 million tonnes of carbon emissions each year. This is to equivalent to removing 3.2 million cars off the roads annually.

The UAE is committed to upholding its 2008 nuclear policy principles of transparency, safety and security, sustainability and international cooperation to ensure the UAE Peaceful Nuclear Energy Programme is developed in line with the highest standards.

During the last decade, the UAE welcomed the International Atomic Energy Agency, IAEA, and World Association of Nuclear Operators, WANO, to undertake over 40 missions and peer reviews of the Barakah Nuclear Energy Plant to ensure that the construction, commissioning and subsequent operation is undertaken in line with global best practices, as well as the robust regulatory requirements of the UAE’s independent nuclear regulator, the Federal Authority for Nuclear Regulation, FANR.

The Emirates news Agency, WAM, spoke to several Emirati engineers working on the project, who expressed their pride of participating in this national achievement, which reflects the country's approach to supporting its citizens.

Saif Al Bahri Al Ketbi, a reactor operation team leader, said that he is proud to be part of the operational staff of the Nawah Energy Company, which is responsible for operating and maintaining the plant.

"This pioneering project supports the State's future-oriented vision over the coming 50 years and embodies the leadership's forward-thinking about the empowerment of young Emirati talent out of a strong belief in their ability to lead the country 's strategic projects," he said.

"Such mega projects represent an integral part of the UAE's history," he continued, saying that all UAE citizens are looking forward to contributing to the plant out of their keenness to chip in the country's inclusive growth and sustainable development process.

Leila Al Dhaheri, a reactor engineer at the company, said that the project is a success story in the UAE’s empowerment journey, adding, "Our leadership always gives us confidence and believes in the capabilities of the country’s young cadres and their important and pioneering role in shaping the future."

Eng. Abdullah Al Manhali, Director of Reactor Operations at the Nawah Energy Company, said he is honoured of being part of the team working at the plant.

Ali Salem Al Nuaimi, Project Manager at the Corporation, expressed his delight in helping the UAE attain more milestones within the nation's track record of glorious achievements, through implementing this project.