Barakah Plant A Catalyst Of Innovation In UAE's Clean Energy Transition: Mohamed Al Hammadi

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 16, 2023 | 10:00 PM

Barakah Plant a catalyst of innovation in UAE&#039;s clean energy transition: Mohamed Al Hammadi

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Jan, 2023) Mohamed Ibrahim Al Hammadi, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of the Emirates Nuclear Energy Corporation (ENEC), highlighted the importance of the visits of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and Yoon Suk Yeol, President of the Republic of Korea, to the Barakah Nuclear Energy Plant.

He said that the visit represents the UAE leadership’s long-standing support for the mega project, which is the cornerstone of the UAE Peaceful Nuclear Energy Programme, noting that the Barakah Plant today plays a pivotal role in providing abundant clean electricity, rapidly decarbonising the power sector and enhancing domestic energy security.

Al Hammadi said, “The Barakah Plant is now recognised as a benchmark for new nuclear energy projects around the world and has highlighted the leading role of the UAE in the global clean energy transition.

This is a result of the strategic vision of the UAE’s leadership who made the decision to invest in nuclear energy more than 14 years ago. Thanks to the support of our leadership, ENEC and our Korean partners developed a new model for financing and managing an advanced nuclear energy mega project, which is now rapidly decarbonising the UAE’s power sector.”

He added, “With the completion of Unit 3 of the Barakah Plant, ENEC is now only a few steps away from contributing 25 percent of the UAE’s electricity demand with zero emissions, decarbonising the power sector and accounting for 25 percent of the UAE’s National Determined Contribution for reducing carbon emissions by 2030."

“We are now focused on realising the full value of the UAE Peaceful Nuclear Energy Programme, with the Barakah Plant serving as a catalyst for innovation in the clean energy transition,” Al Hammadi concluded.

