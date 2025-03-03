Barcelona Solidify Position On Top Of LaLiga
Faizan Hashmi Published March 03, 2025 | 12:45 AM
(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 03rd Mar, 2025) BARCELONA, 2nd March, 2025 (WAM) – Barcelona secured a comfortable 4-0 victory over Real Sociedad at the Estadi Olimpic on Sunday, maintaining their Liga leadership.
The match turned decisively after a 20th-minute red card left Real Sociedad with ten men. The result puts the Blaugrana two points ahead of Atlético Madrid and four clear of Real Madrid, who lost to Betis yesterday.
