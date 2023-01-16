(@ChaudhryMAli88)

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Jan, 2023) RIYADH, 15th January, 2023 (WAM) – Reminding the world that their Tiki-Taka is not over yet, Barcelona won their first trophy of the season and the 2023 Spanish Super Cup with an easy and convincing 3-1 triumph against Real Madrid in the final on Sunday night in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.



Barça were the better team for much of the game, creating big chances to defeat their archrivals and earn the first title of the season.

It was a fantastic all-around effort by a very focused, mature, and intense team who outperformed their opponents in every inch of the pitch.