Bargain Furniture Fair coming up in Sharjah

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 07th Dec, 2019) With the onset of the festival season, residents looking for best quality furniture and furnishing materials can bank on an upcoming consumer fair in Sharjah.

Showcasing the widest range of products from fast-moving high-volume items to high-end designs, at bargain deals, the inaugural home furnishing exhibition "Furniture 360" will bring together leading brands and stores in the country and the region.

Furniture 360 will be held at the Expo Centre Sharjah from 11th to 14th December 2019, helping residents spruce up their bedrooms, living areas, kitchens, bathrooms, children’s areas, and outdoor living areas.

"Furniture 360 is the most comprehensive event of its kind in the region that covers all segments of the furniture and furnishing industry. Besides, we are also adopting a 360-degree approach, from targeting both exhibitors and consumers all the way through display, turnout and purchase, to ensure that right from the inaugural show, the Furniture 360 will be an important event," said Saif Mohamad Al Midfa, CEO, Expo Centre Sharjah.

"Showcasing what is best, what is next and what is possible for residential and commercial interiors, Furniture 360 will be targeted at general consumers who can expect the widest range of products at rock-bottom prices as exhibitors will be looking at clearing their year-end inventory during the ongoing festival season," he said.

Apart from choosing what can be in sync with their living space, residents looking at refurbishing their homes during the festive season can rely on the show to take home some of the leading local, regional and international brands at affordable prices since exhibitors will be catering for every budget, style and level of the market.

The event exhibit profile includes home, hospitality, outdoor and leisure furniture, home décor and home textiles, kitchenware, home appliances, garden equipment and tools, and camping and leisure accessories, among others.