Barings, Mubadala form strategic partnership on financing solutions for European middle-market businesses

(@FahadShabbir)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd Sep, 2020) Barings, one of the world’s leading financial services firms, today announced that it has formed the Barings Mubadala Enterprise, BME, – an evergreen origination platform seeking to provide financing solutions to European middle-market businesses.

BME and its capital partners aim to provide $3.5 billion in financing over the next 18 months to help meet growing corporate demand for flexible capital solutions in Europe. The partnership is anchored by Mubadala Investment Company, Mubadala, and will invest alongside MassMutual and Barings’ capital. This initiative continues to build on Barings’ base of long-term, strategic partnerships and its position as a leading institutional capital provider across the European middle-market landscape.

Barings’ Chairman and CEO Tom Finke said, "This partnership will leverage our significant capabilities in origination and alternative credit to help strategic capital partners such as Mubadala invest with scale. We are looking to take advantage of middle-market direct lending opportunities, focusing on senior secured loans as borrowers shift focus from traditional bank financing to institutional capital providers to fund acquisitions and growth projects.

"

Waleed Al Mokarrab Al Muhairi, Mubadala’s Deputy Group CEO and CEO of Alternative Investments & Infrastructure, said, "Mubadala has a long history of establishing strong, value-creating partnerships with leading global organizations. The partnership with Barings, through the establishment of BME, is very consistent with this approach. We look forward to deepening our collaboration with Barings over the coming years. BME will draw from the experience and global network of Mubadala and the deep expertise from Barings to deliver value to all stakeholders."

BME will focus particularly on opportunities in the United Kingdom, France, Benelux and the Nordics.

Adam Wheeler, Co-Head of Barings’ $14.2 billion Global Private Finance Group, added, "We are incredibly proud to be partnering with Mubadala, one of the world’s leading sovereign investors and one of the pillars of Middle-East finance. This represents an important step in Barings’ efforts to expand its global footprint."