Basra To Host 25th Arabian Gulf Cup

Tue 27th April 2021

Basra to host 25th Arabian Gulf Cup

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th Apr, 2021) DUBAI, 26th April 2021 (WAM) - The heads of the football associations of the GCC countries, Iraq and Yemen unanimously agreed on Monday to hold the 25th Arabian Gulf Football Cup (Gulf 25) in the Iraqi city of Basra.

This came during a meeting held today via videoconference and was attended by Sheikh Rashid bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Chairman of the UAE Football Association (UAEFA). The meeting was also attended by Humaid Ahmed Al Tayer, UAEFA member and Mohammed Abdullah Hazzam Al Dhaheri, UAEFA Secretary General.

"Football, the most popular sport in the world, is currently going through major challenges that we can overcome by more cooperation and creative initiatives," Sheikh Rashid bin Humaid said.

"We are very pleased that Iraq won the right to host the 25th edition of the Arabian Gulf Cup and we are confident that the Iraqi Governorate of Basra will be well prepared for this mega event. Football means a lot to the people of Iraq, the cradle of civilisation and enlightenment," he added.

More Stories From Middle East

