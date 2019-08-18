Batch of constipation suppositories /Laxocodyl/ pulled from UAE market

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th Aug, 2019) The UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention issued a circular on Sunday noting the withdrawal of a pharmaceutical product batch as a result of incorrect labeling.

According to the ministry, 'Batch No. 0093' of Laxocodyl suppositories (10mg) were incorrectly labeled, citing that the drug was "for children" instead of "for adults". This incorrect labeling, MoHAP explained, could result in the wrong dosage for children, leading to harmful side effects.

Laxocodyl suppositories, manufactured by Julphar Gulf Pharmaceutical Industries Manufacturers, are reportedly used to for the treatment of constipation in adults. The medicine is registered with MoHAP's Drug Administration, and will be withdrawn from the UAE market, the ministry circular affirmed.

The minsitry went on to advise all healthcare practitioners not prescribe the medicine, and ordered all pharmacies not to dispense the medicine and to return the batch to the supplier.

It went on to urge members of the public not to use the medication, and to discard it, stressing the need for individuals to revisit their doctors or healthcare practitioners for access to alternative medicines.

The circular was addressed to directors of medical districts, public and private hospitals, doctors, pharmacists and pharmacists assistants, and managers of public and private pharmacies, the ministry explained, adding that the circular was issued based on the Federal Law No. 04 of 1983 concerning the pharmacy profession and pharmaceutical institutions. It was also issued in accordance with Ministerial Resolution No. 366 of 2010 governing the withdrawal, suspension, or prevention of circulation of pharmaceutical and medical products.

The ministry affirmed that it closely monitors the local pharmaceutical factories, and in the event of any warning regarding any drugs, it immediately issues a circular to all health and concerned authorities ordering the withdrawal and disposal of these products in order to preserve the health and safety of the community.

It called on all suppliers, healthcare practitioners, pharmacists and community members to communicate with the ministry in the event of any side effects arising from the use of the confiscated product.