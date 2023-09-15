Bayanat partners with HySpecIQ and AzurX to enable hyperspectral imaging and analysis in UAE

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Sep, 2023) Bayanat, a leading provider of AI-powered geospatial solutions, has partnered with HySpecIQ, a global leader in hyperspectral imaging and data analytics, and AzurX, the UAE's leading space advisory firm, with the aim of enhancing the UAE’s space ecosystem capabilities and establishing global partnerships.

The partnership will support the creation of hyperspectral data applications as well as the development of systems that can combine hyperspectral with other geospatial data to produce high value insights.

The collaboration will also explore establishing a Hyperspectral Centre of Excellence in the UAE to develop an ecosystem of hyperspectral imagery analysts, engineers, and managers as well as coordinate operations.

Spaceborne hyperspectral imaging offers valuable information to many markets, such as defence and security, oil and gas, environmental, and agricultural. Bringing together the geospatial service experience of Bayanat with the hyperspectral expertise of HySpecIQ, and the commercial development expertise of AzurX, the partnership will explore the full range of solutions arising from this emerging capability, targeting high value use cases for a range of customers, and will develop effective strategies to maximise their potential.

Commenting on the partnership, Hasan Al Hosani, Managing Director of Bayanat, said, “Hyperspectral imaging satellites will allow us to develop models that not only provide new and unique insight into the observable world but will allow us to enrich existing analytics with fused data. HySpecIQ will therefore complete our information picture and we look forward to working with our new partners towards the next generation of remote sensing.”

Bill Sullivan, Chairman of HySpecIQ, stated, “Hyperspectral imaging is at the cutting edge of remote sensing technologies and the UAE, as it continues to deliver on its ambitious space strategy, represents the perfect partner in developing our capabilities further. We are excited to be working with Bayanat to realise innovative and disruptive solutions in earth observation and exquisite data analytics.”

Moreover, Anna Hazlett, CEO of AzurX, added, “It is AzurX’s mission to bring cutting-edge satellite and geospatial technologies to the UAE and wider region. We facilitated this important agreement between HySpecIQ and Bayanat, as it is our belief that hyperspectral imagery will provide revolutionary data analytics to a range of sectors such as defence, agricultural and environmental monitoring, as well as the commodity and insurance markets."