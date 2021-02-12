UrduPoint.com
Bayern Munich Complete Sextuple After Beating UANL Tigres To Win FIFA Club World Cup; Egypt's Al Ahly Win Bronze

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Fri 12th February 2021 | 01:45 AM

Bayern Munich complete sextuple after beating UANL Tigres to win FIFA Club World Cup; Egypt's Al Ahly win bronze

DOHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Feb, 2021) European Champs, Bayern Munich have won FIFA Club World Cup after beating Mexico's UANL Tigres in tonight's final in Doha.

The German giants completed the set after winning the Bundesliga, DFB Cup, UEFA Champions League, DFL Supercup and UEFA Super Cup trophies in 2019/20.

Benjamin Pavard was on target as the Bundesliga leaders made history in the process by completing the sextuple.

In the meantime, goalkeeper Mohamed El Shenaway saved two penalties in the shootout as Egypt's Al Ahly edged Palmeiras 3-2 to finish third at the global championship after 90 minutes had ended with the score 0-0.

Al Ahly started the brighter and had a great opportunity midway through the first half. The Brazilians came out for the second half in search of a breakthrough, and Rony and Patrick de Paula quickly missed attempts.

Only one of the first five penalties was scored and, ultimately, Luiz Adriano's miss, El Shenaway's denials of Rony and Felipe Melo, cost Palmeiras.

