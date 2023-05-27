UrduPoint.com

Bayern Munich Win 11th Straight Bundesliga Title

Umer Jamshaid Published May 27, 2023 | 09:45 PM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th May, 2023) Borussia Dortmund squandered a fantastic opportunity to win the Bundesliga and end Bayern Munich's decade-long hegemony, drawing 2-2 at home to Mainz in one of the most dramatic season finales in recent memory.

Bayern took the Bundesliga title away from Borussia Dortmund with a 2-1 victory at Cologne, making it their 11th straight season as champions.

While Bayern's players ran toward their visiting supporters in Köln, Dortmund's players stood still on the field in the early evening sun. They watched in silence as Bayern's stars embraced the trophy and accepted their yearly winner's medals.

