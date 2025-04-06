Bayut, dubizzle strengthen UAE presence from Dubai CommerCity

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 06th Apr, 2025) Dubai CommerCity, a joint venture between DIEZ and Wasl Properties, today announced the official inauguration of Bayut and dubizzle’s new hub at Dubai CommerCity, marking a significant milestone in their expansion and reinforcing their commitment to driving the future of digital commerce in the UAE.

Abdulrahman Shahin, Senior Vice President Property Management and Supply Chain at Dubai CommerCity and Haider Khan, CEO of Bayut and dubizzle and CEO of Dubizzle Group MENA inaugurated the new hub in the presence of officials from Dubai Land Department and Dubai Police along with senior officials from both entities.

Spanning 45,000 square feet, the new hub is designed to accommodate over 400 employees over two floors, offering a dynamic environment that fosters creativity, collaboration, and innovation. This expansion highlights Bayut and dubizzle’s continued growth and leadership in the real estate and online classifieds sectors. The move reinforces their position at the forefront of the Proptech industry, setting new benchmarks for technology, transparency, and customer experience.

Abdulrahman Shahin said, “The opening of Bayut and dubizzle's new hub in Dubai CommerCity is a significant milestone that highlights our commitment to driving innovation and excellence in the digital commerce sector.

As the region's first free zone dedicated exclusively to digital commerce, Dubai CommerCity offers a unique environment for companies to thrive”.

He added, “With its world-class infrastructure and dynamic ecosystem, Dubai CommerCity provides an ideal foundation for Bayut and dubizzle to lead the Proptech industry and this expansion not only strengthens their leadership position but also sets a new benchmark for technology, transparency, and customer experience in the UAE.”

Haider Khan said, “We are excited to be part of Dubai CommerCity. This dynamic and rapidly expanding hub provides a cutting-edge ecosystem that fosters innovation and accelerates growth. Our decision to establish a presence here, alongside our headquarters in Dubai Design District, was driven by CommerCity’s strategic location, world-class infrastructure and commitment to supporting the digital economy.”

He added, “With Bayut and dubizzle operating from multiple locations across Dubai, this expansion positions us at the core of the city’s digital transformation, allowing us to scale our operations, enhance our impact, and drive further innovation in the sector."