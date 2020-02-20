BBME 2020 to emphasise future transformation of breakbulk industry

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th Feb, 2020) Breakbulk middle East, BBME, the largest breakbulk and project cargo event in the Gulf Cooperation Council, GCC, announced the finalisation of its conference agenda, with topics strategically selected to represent the best interests of the sector and qualified experts elected to headline panels.

Moreover, the organisers are reminding all those involved within the sector to register before the midnight deadline on 22nd February, 2020, to avoid delays at check-in on the opening day.

The two-day conference and exhibition taking place from on 25th and 26th February will once again be held under the patronage of Dr. Abdullah Belhaif Al Nuaimi, UAE Minister of Infrastructure Development and Chairman of the Federal Transport Authority for Land and Maritime, and held at the Dubai World Trade Centre in Dubai.

To ensure key decision-makers can share and implement a joint vision towards prosperity, this year’s event includes a governmental panel titled, "Regional Outlook and Growth Opportunities for the Breakbulk Industry".

Al Nuaimi said, "A wide-range of large-scale projects and investments are taking place within the Middle East. This pertains to oil and gas projects, increased interest in renewable energy and major infrastructure projects. In essence, cargo-carrying contract opportunities are poised to keep rising throughout the region and this is highly beneficial for the UAE and the entire GCC. BBME provides an effective platform for industry leaders to align their objectives accordingly.

Hessa Al Malek, Executive Director of the Federal Transport Authority for Land and Maritime UAE, will also be a member of the esteemed panel. Al Malek stated, "A number of factors will contribute to shaping the regional infrastructure for decades to come, and this means that strategic planning and the prioritisation of tasks are crucial to maintaining economic prosperity. With various projects in the pipeline, understanding the effect this will have on the industry going forward is of utmost importance. BBME will aid in enabling dialogue that provides such clarity for the UAE, and the extended Middle East.

Speaking about the registration, Ben Blamire, Event Director of BBME, said, "It has been very promising to see an increase in the online registration thus far. There are a lot of new international exhibitors from the UAE, the wider Middle East and even towards Europe and the United States. With topics such as IMO 2020 and the emerging market of Africa set to be discussed, this global interest and participation will be vital in forwarding the sector."

Leslie Meredith, Marketing Director of Breakbulk Events and Media, said, "We underwent an extensive process to ensure each panel was meticulously thought out, and confirmed that the corresponding speakers were equally suitable. With the agenda having been officially finalised, we are confident that the event is orchestrated to effectively yield industry advancing results."