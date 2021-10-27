UrduPoint.com

BCBF Selects SIBF As Gateway For Italian Culture’s Dialogue

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Wed 27th October 2021 | 09:00 PM

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th Oct, 2021) The "Bologna Grand Tour" networking initiative by the Bologna Children’s Book Fair (BCBF) has announced the Sharjah International Book Fair (SIBF) as one of the stops in its four-nation tour for 2021, to promote its objective of forging new connections by touring the leading book fairs all over the world.

The BCBF organisers made this announcement during the Sharjah Book Authority (SBA)’s participation at the recently concluded 73rd edition of Frankfurter Buchmesse, asserting that the SIBF is a strategic gateway to new business opportunities as well as cultural exchange between Italy and Asia and North Africa.

The announcement follows Sharjah’s selection as the Guest of Honour for the 59th edition of BCBF, from 21st to 24th March, 2022.

During a presentation by the BCBF at the Frankfurter Buchmesse, SBA Chairman, Ahmed bin Rakkad Al Ameri, detailed the emirate’s Guest of Honour agenda for BCBF 2022.

He highlighted the programme that includes theatre and performance in the fair and in schools across the region, and dialogue and discourse on the development of children’s literature and education.

Al Ameri asserted that the inclusion of SIBF 2021 in the Bologna Grand Tour reflects on the vision and directives of H.

H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, to establish the emirate and its cultural platforms as vibrant hubs of exchange and human development.

Speaking on the participation in Frankfurter Buchmesse, the Chairman said, "The SBA is keen on participating in international book fairs to build and advance partnerships with cultural institutions and publishers from around the world." He stressed that Frankfurter Buchmesse is one of the crucial events on the SBA’s agenda.

The SBA also utilised the platform of the world’s leading event to promote the upcoming milestone 40th edition of the Sharjah International Book Fair (SIBF) and drive forward the agenda of the three-day Publisher’s Conference – a key industry event that precedes the SIBF and which brings professionals in the global publishing industry together.

The authority also raised awareness of other events, including the Sharjah Children’s Reading Festival (SCRF), while also highlighting the Sharjah Publishing City Free Zone, a first of its kind free zone for businesses in publishing.

They also discussed expanding the participation of European publishers in the 41st and 42nd editions of SIBF.

