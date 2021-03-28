(@FahadShabbir)

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Mar, 2021) Bee’ah announced it has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Ripe Exhibitions Organiser Company to provide waste management services at The Ripe Market inside the Dubai Police Academy Park, a weekly community event that supports UAE home-grown businesses and local farmers.

As part of the agreement, Bee’ah will work closely with Ripe Market’s facilities team to oversee the event’s waste management and recycling needs at its academy Park venue. Bee’ah will also be installing solar-powered bins with internal compactors and community recycling stations, to support a culture of recycling in the UAE.

Khaled Al Huraimel, Group CEO of Bee’ah, said, "Bee’ah is pleased to partner with Ripe Market, to provide waste management and recycling services, in line with pioneering a more sustainable quality of life for the UAE and wider region. We admire Ripe Market’s efforts to bring the community together in support of local businesses, and look forward to working together to promote environmental sustainability."

With an abundance of dining options and fresh produce by the crate-load, The Ripe Market is a shopping hotspot for residents as well as visitors. The market supports local businesses, providing a platform for the Ripe Organic Farm and others like it, with farmers selling organic local fruits and vegetables.

Other traders offer a range of goods and garments, from wooden crafts to unique toys and other items.

Becky Balderstone, Founder of Ripe Exhibitions Organiser Company, said, "We are proud to have Bee’ah as a partner to the Ripe Market inside the Dubai Police Academy Park. Contributing towards a greener environment and encouraging the community to recycle are positive initiatives that we are excited to embrace and promote."

Driving the UAE’s sustainability agenda, Bee’ah has achieved a 76 percent waste diversion rate for the Emirate of Sharjah – the highest in the middle East – and this is projected to reach 100 percent upon completion of the UAE’s first waste-to-energy plant in Sharjah and one of the first in the region. Bee’ah’s state-of-the-art Waste Management Complex houses some of the region’s most advanced recycling and waste treatment facilities, in support of a circular economy.

Bee’ah’s Waste Management division caters to millions of residents through municipal services and notable commercial establishments which include the world’s tallest building, Burj Khalifa, the Dubai World Trade Centre and TECOM Group’s 11 business parks.