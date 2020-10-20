UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Bee’ah Commences Operations In KSA

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Tue 20th October 2020 | 07:15 PM

Bee’ah commences operations in KSA

MADINAH, Saudi Arabia, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th Oct, 2020) Bee'ah, the UAE's leading integrated environmental, recycling and waste management company, has commenced operations in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia after securing a contract to service the holy city of Al-Madinah Al Munawarrah The launch ceremony was attended by Fahad Al-Buliheshi, Mayor of Madinah Regional Municipality, and a number of government officials and media representatives in the region who were welcomed by Bee’ah’s leadership team, including Fahad Shehail, Group Chief Operating Officer, Sultan Al Ghamdi, Projects General Manager, and Rafael Sanjurjo Lopez, CEO of Public Cleansing & Waste Collection – Tandeef.

During the event, Fahad Shehail introduced and explained Bee'ah’s activities under the three contracts for waste management services in Madinah’s North, West and East regions that were signed back in August and highlighted the company's scope of services in Madinah for 1.2 million people.

Contracted by Madinah Regional Municipality, Bee’ah will provide solid waste collection and transport services along with disinfection and sanitisation of 40,685 waste bins. Bee’ah’s started operations this month, with the utilisation of over 3,000 workers and 488 pieces of heavy equipment and fleet of vehicles including waste collection units, street sweepers and disposal trucks.

Bee’ah will also conduct training sessions, workshops, and awareness campaigns for the public to encourage community recycling efforts.

As the region’s first fully integrated environmental management company, Bee’ah is deploying its end-to-end waste management solutions in the Kingdom based on the twin pillars of sustainability and digitalisation. The goal is to provide a comprehensive roadmap for waste services, helping transform Madinah into a sustainable city of the future.

Salim Bin Mohammed Al Owais, Group Chairman at Bee’ah, said, "Bee’ah has established itself as the middle East’s leading waste management and environmental services company, and our reputation has led to Bee’ah’s rapid expansion across the UAE, Egypt and now in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. It is an immense honour to be selected as the waste management partner for Al-Madinah Al-Munawarrah and help Madinah Regional Municipality achieve its zero-waste targets through world-class operations and best practices."

Bee’ah’s efforts in integrated waste management and zero-waste solutions complement Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 goals for sustainable development, which includes raising recycling rates to 85 percent.

Related Topics

Egypt UAE Company Vehicles Saudi Arabia Middle East August Media Event Government Best Million

Recent Stories

ADDED bans selling bagged cement with no quality c ..

6 minutes ago

Dubai Culture strengthens readiness to participate ..

6 minutes ago

UAE sends fifth medical aid plane to Kazakhstan in ..

21 minutes ago

Dubai to further enhance visitor experience with r ..

51 minutes ago

Hamdan bin Mohammed calls on the city to embrace a ..

51 minutes ago

PAF marks White Cane Safety Day, emphasizes rehabi ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.