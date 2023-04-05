BEEAH Education announces Future Pioneers Awards

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th Apr, 2023) SHARJAH, 5th April, 2023 (WAM) – BEEAH Education, a subsidiary of BEEAH Group, a sustainability pioneer and digital expert in the region, has announced a new edition of the Future Pioneers Awards. This international award aims to recognise and reward innovative ideas and projects that have the potential to shape the future of sustainability.

The awards are open to all individuals, including school and university students, as well as professionals from various industries, providing a platform to showcase their sustainability efforts and ideas that will have positive impacts on communities.

Under the patronage of Sheikha Bodour bint Sultan Al Qasimi, Chairperson of the board of Trustees and President of American University of Sharjah (AUS), the Future Pioneers Awards, previously known as the Environmental Excellence School Award (EESA), sets a new international benchmark for sustainability innovation, offering a total award prize of AED1 million to the winners.

The EESA was a premier national environmental award that set new standards for sustainable excellence for over a decade, receiving over 2,600 entries from participating schools across the UAE.

Khaled Al Huraimel, Group CEO of BEEAH Group, expressed his excitement for the launch of the Future Pioneers Awards, stating that "The Future Pioneers Awards celebrate and recognise the sustainable efforts and achievements of people who are committed to making a difference for a better future." As a sustainability pioneer, BEEAH Group is dedicated to encouraging individuals who are innovating and implementing solutions to tackle emerging challenges. Al Huraimel also noted that the awards support the UAE's national goals for a net-zero, sustainable future, especially as 2023 is observed as the Year of Sustainability.

BEEAH education acknowledges the importance of sustainability for the future and aspires to inspire and recognise passionate individuals, groups, and organisations that champion sustainability efforts.

The Future Pioneers Awards aim to celebrate changemakers of all generations, recognising their essential role in shaping the future of the planet.

Hind Al Huwaidi, Managing Director of BEEAH Education, said that the new, international, and pan-demographic model of the Future Pioneers Awards is designed to celebrate the spirit of sustainability innovation and creativity among individuals, groups, and organisations of all ages. She further added that sustainability is the key to the future, and through the FPA, BEEAH Education hopes to inspire and recognise passionate individuals who are making a difference in their communities, while supporting the region's net-zero ambitions.

The Future Pioneers Awards offer four distinct categories for submissions, each with its specific eligibility criteria and evaluation process.

The first category is the mobile Application Category, which requires an original, interactive app designed and developed by the individual or group. The app should reflect the chosen theme and demonstrate digital innovation.

The second category is the Prototype or Invention Category, which requires the project to offer a solution to a sustainability challenge under the chosen theme. The project must use safe and environmentally friendly materials, be well-assembled and in excellent working condition, and have a mock-up resembling the finished product.

The third category is the Social Media Campaign Category, which requires creative and original content to be posted on two platforms, a clear plan, and a meaningful name, as well as good engagement.

Finally, the Documentary Video Category requires a 15 to 30-minute video showcasing a scenario with a clear message, script, intent, and inspiration. The video should also have clear visual composition and sound effects.