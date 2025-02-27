BEEAH, Greenthesis partner to develop PE film recycling facility in Sharjah

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th Feb, 2025) BEEAH, the region’s sustainability and innovation pioneer, and Greenthesis, an Italian-owned global leader in industrial waste management and environmental services, have signed a landmark cooperation agreement to develop the middle East’s first polyethylene (PE) film recycling facility in Sharjah.

According to the agreement, the two organisations will establish the PE film recycling facility within BEEAH’s integrated waste management complex in the Al Sajaa area of Sharjah. This facility will mark a significant step forward in sustainable waste management of PE film, a lightweight plastic commonly used in protective packaging and labels that is difficult to recycle and often ends up in natural environments. By converting PE film into a sustainable alternative to plywood, the facility will support the development of green infrastructure while preserving the environment, reducing landfill dependency, and enhancing resource efficiency.

Khaled Al Huraimel, Group CEO and Vice Chairman of BEEAH, underscored both companies' commitment to advancing circular economy practices and sustainability, stating, “Our collaboration with Greenthesis Group marks a pivotal step in tackling challenges that are yet to be solved in integrated waste management. By uniting our expertise on the PE film recycling facility in Sharjah, we will not only tackle the challenge of a hard-to-recycle waste and contribute to sustainable infrastructure, but we will also demonstrate a circularity solution that that can serve as a model for tomorrow’s zero-waste cities. We look forward to our collaboration with Greenthesis Group, driven by our mutual vision for positive impact and shared spirit of innovation.

”

Simona Grossi, CEO of Greenthesis, added, “We are very proud to be able to dedicate a joint venture to the study, introduction and development of innovative technologies in the field of circular economy, making available our consolidated experience in the context of a highly synergic collaboration with a leading operator in the Middle East in integrated waste management, a circumstance that will also allow us to further expand the operations of our Group on an international scale.”

The plant will process over 7,000 tonnes of plastic waste annually, converting hard-to-recycle PE films from municipal and commercial waste into durable, reusable boards. These boards, created through an advanced, chemical-free process, will serve as a sustainable alternative to plywood in construction projects. The recycled boards can be reused multiple times and, once their shelf life is complete, can be reprocessed into new boards, promoting a fully circular recycling system. This initiative provides a cost-effective, long-lasting solution for the industry, reinforcing BEEAH’s leadership in resource recovery and innovation across the UAE and beyond.

BEEAH and Greenthesis will leverage their combined expertise through their B&A Waste Management joint venture, which has successfully conducted major industrial waste management projects across the UAE, including soil remediation. This new cooperation agreement on the PE film facility marks a significant step forward in their partnership and aligns with BEEAH's ambition to achieve zero waste cities.