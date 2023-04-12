BEEAH Group joins UAE International Investors Council

(@FahadShabbir)

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Apr, 2023) BEEAH Group has joined the UAE International Investors Council, which consists of a coalition of major Emirati companies that have successfully established a significant presence in international markets.

With this, BEEAH Group becomes the first company operating in the sustainability sector to obtain membership in the council and lead the conversation on sustainability.

Through this membership, BEEAH Group joins key decision-makers in the council, which serves as a prime example of collaboration and integration between the public and private sectors to promote the future of Emirati investments, ensure their prosperity, and consolidate their presence in global markets.

The council also seeks to strengthen the relationships of Emirati investors with relevant parties, thus supporting efforts to achieve and maintain sustainability.

Commenting on the membership, Fahad Shehail, Chief Operating Officer of BEEAH Group, said "We are pleased to join the UAE International Investors Council, which plays a pivotal role in paving the way for Emirati companies to seize high-quality investment opportunities abroad.

"We highly appreciate the council's role in diversifying national investments, consolidating their presence in global markets, highlighting the positive implications of these investments, and addressing the challenges investors may face.

BEEAH Group has made its own significant strides in supporting the regional sustainability industry, with long-term investments in Egypt and Saudi Arabia and more global partnerships in the pipeline”

Jamal bin Saif Al Jarwan, Secretary-General of the UAE International Investors Council, said, "As part of the council's efforts to promote investment awareness, provide indicators and information necessary for investors that contribute to enhancing their ability to make sound investment decisions, and offer detailed insights into global markets and facilitate access to them, we look forward to working closely with our member companies to meet their needs."

Fahad Shehail emphasised the importance of strengthening the UAE's global position through the group’s successful businesses, which possess extensive experience in various fields, thereby serving the national economy through key partnerships across industries and countries around the world.

BEEAH Group's membership in the council highlights the increasing focus on sustainability and environmentally friendly initiatives by Emirati companies. As a member of the council, BEEAH Group will pursue international investment opportunities and strategic partnerships that contribute to addressing environmental challenges and promoting sustainability in the region and beyond.

