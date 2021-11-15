Beeah introduces virtual games for education in schools

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Nov, 2021) Bee’ah has introduced a series of interactive games to engage and inform school-going students about the importance of sustainability, to boost environmental education in the UAE and the wider region.

The games are designed for Grades 1 to 12, covering fundamental sustainability concepts such as minimising waste and conserving energy.

The games will be unveiled at GESS Dubai, a leading conference and exhibition in the middle East, partnered with the UAE Ministry of Education. By participating in the event, Bee’ah seeks to further engage schools in raising environmental awareness and shaping future sustainability ambassadors. Through the Bee’ah School of Environment (BSOE), an award-winning environmental education programme reaches over 252,000 students and 6,500 teachers across 700 schools in the UAE.

Across its industries of operation, Bee’ah has followed a twin-pillared strategy of sustainability and digitalisation. Through these interactive games, Bee’ah introduces the next innovation in environmental education for the UAE and the wider region.

Speaking about the initiative, Hind Al Huwaidi, Director of Education at Bee’ah, said, "We believe technology can accelerate sustainability initiatives, particularly in education programmes where we need to engage the younger, digitally native generation. Immersive and dynamic virtual experiences not only convey messages and information more effectively, but they are also the key to holding interest. These interactive games enable Bee’ah to address the present and future needs of environmental education in the UAE. It also helps us realise the goals of the National Environmental Education and Awareness Strategy, which seeks to engage youth in securing a sustainable future in the UAE.

"

"We have developed games tailored to different academic levels. While promoting curiosity, creativity and collaboration, the games also promote sustainable living. Ultimately, the games help students make small but impactful lifestyle changes and share their learnings with families, friends and communities," Al Huwaidi added.

From kindergarten up to Grade 6, Bee’ah has developed the "Future Masters of Sustainability" game, which focuses on the fundamental concept of reducing, reusing, and recycling. In this immersive virtual world, players can take small steps towards sustainability and see how it contributes to solving environmental challenges.

For Grades 7 to 12, the "Future Masters of Sustainable Energy" game teaches students about the importance of conserving energy. In addition to conveying the positive impact of energy conservation, the games introduce the importance of using renewable energy.

Bee’ah also has several browser- and app-based games that teachers, students and parents can access by registering on the school website.

The Bee’ah stand will also feature training programmes from the Institute of Environmental Management and Sustainability (IEMS) Academy. Programmes cover setting sustainable development goals, understanding the circular economy, impacts of climate change, waste and resource management qualifications and operational training and assessments.

Bee’ah School of Environment and the IEMS academy are at GESS throughout the exhibition until 16th November at the Dubai World Trade Centre.