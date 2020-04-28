UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Bee’ah Launches Disinfection Pods To Optimise Safety For Businesses

Muhammad Irfan 25 seconds ago Tue 28th April 2020 | 01:00 AM

Bee’ah launches disinfection pods to optimise safety for businesses

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Apr, 2020) The UAE's integrated environmental, recycling and waste management company - Bee’ah - has launched disinfection pods for businesses to safeguard public health during the COVID-19 outbreak.

"The advanced solution can be placed at the entrance of facilities, complexes, buildings or high-risk areas to eradicate viruses, bacteria and other microorganisms on a person or on their clothing in under 20 seconds," Bee'ah said in a statement.

Within the pod, a fine mist of diluted disinfectant is sprayed on the person, acting as a full body sanitiser that poses no harm to human health. There is also the option to mount a thermal scanning system at the entrance of disinfection pods, to effectively monitor the temperature of each individual, without contact. These devices have already been utilised at Bee’ah’s facilities where essential workers and onsite personnel work. They have been installed at the entrances of the Sharjah Broadcasting Authority building and at royal palaces.

On the launch of the disinfection pods, Khaled Al Huraimel, Group CEO of Bee’ah, said, "Bee’ah is doing everything we can to prevent, limit and contain the spread of COVID-19. Through our new disinfection pods, we are going one step further by providing innovative solutions that protect the health and safety of our employees, and helping other businesses safeguard their own workforce."

Al Huraimel also praised the essential workers on the frontlines that are part of the pandemic response, saying, "There are many brave men and women who continue to work in vital sectors, from healthcare and security to civil defense and police force.

These people are the most exposed to COVID-19 health risks, so we need to consider new forms of protection for them as they continue to serve our society."

Triggered by motion detection, pumps in the disinfection pods will start to spray a mist on individuals passing through the pod for 20 seconds. The disinfectants are compliant with regional and international guidelines for sterilisation and are nontoxic to humans and the environment.

Since the start of the pandemic, Bee’ah has been working closely with the authorities to combat the spread of the novel coronavirus. Bee’ah has also played a key role in the Emirate of Sharjah’s disinfection drive. Every day, more than 200 of Bee’ah’s vehicles are being used for the operation, including street washing vehicles, lorries with mounted high-pressure spray cannons and disinfecting foggers. Disinfecting public surfaces can stem the spread of the coronavirus and improve general sanitation. Bee’ah’s disinfection drive has covered government buildings, public spaces, residential and commercial areas across the emirate.

With a workforce of more than 7,000 people, the implementation of new procedures has been taken to ensure employee safety. All frontline workers have undergone hygiene and sanitisation training, and city cleaning and waste collection vehicles are disinfected after each shift. Additional action has been taken to protect worker accommodation buildings, such as reducing the number of people staying in each room, mandatory health checks and the setting up of quarantine zones.

Related Topics

Police UAE Company Sharjah Fine Vehicles Women All From Government Employment Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Burj Khalifa lights up in Dutch flag colour for Ki ..

10 seconds ago

FAB reports first quarter 2020 net profit of AED 2 ..

17 seconds ago

Gargash receives Somali FM&#039;s call

15 minutes ago

Khalifa Foundation provides 85,989 Iftar meals to ..

15 minutes ago

Cultivate healthy lifestyle in children: Abu Dhabi ..

30 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, President of Senegal discuss re ..

30 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.